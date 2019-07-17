Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan

crime

Representational image

Rajasthan: A 40-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police stated on Wednesday. The body was found on a highway near Sanawada village after its residents informed the police. According to Sadar police station in-charge Kishan Lal Bishnoi, it seems like a case of murder. The deceased was identified as Bagtaram Mali. The officer said family members of the deceased had been informed about the incident and the body is sent for post-mortem. No case has been filed in the matter yet, he added.

In another incident, police found an 18-year-old woman dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. Reportedly, the woman went missing a day ago. According to police, the teenager was apparently strangled to death and her body was found in a sugarcane field at a village in Thana Bhawan police station area. District Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Srivastava said that the girl's family alleged that she was killed by her cousin brother, who could not be found after the incident, Shrivastava said. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to find out whether the woman was raped. A case has been registered against the accused, the officer added.

With inputs from PTI

