Man from Haryana fatally stabbed in Goa over water bottle row

A Haryana resident was stabbed to death in North Goa's popular beach village of Calangute following a scuffle over a bottle of water, police said on Tuesday. Manish Singh, 31, was stabbed to death by history-sheeter and Karnataka native Krishna Belgaokar, who is absconding after the crime.

"The accused had gone to a shop to buy a mineral water bottle where he had a heated argument with the victim, followed by the stabbing," Calangute police station incharge Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters here. A First Information Report has been filed under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the knife allegedly used in the crime has been seized, the official said.

