Man hacks wife with sickle inside office

A man allegedly barged into a private auditor's office near here and attacked his wife with a sickle after she refused to stay with him, the police said today. The 27-year-old man was angry with the woman as she refused to stay with him at his house in Peravoorani in Thanjavur district, they said.

His daughter was also staying with her. The incident occurred yesterday. The man entered the office at Kattumavadi and allegedly hacked at his wife indiscriminately, police said. Local people rescued the woman who was seriously injured in the attack. She has been admitted to a a goverment hospital. The man has been arrested.

