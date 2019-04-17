Man held by customs for smuggling gold bars, 'mangalsutra' from Dubai

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: A man was arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold bars and a 'mangalsutra' worth Rs 22 lakh at Delhi airport.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai via Muscat to Delhi. A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold bars and a 'mangalsutra' total weighing 760 gram, a statement issued by the customs department said.

The gold worth Rs 21.95 lakh was seized. On further investigation, two more people were arrested from outside the airport who were waiting to take delivery of the gold brought in illegally by the passenger, a senior official said. All three accused have been arrested in the case, he said.

