Man held for fraudulently transferring Rs 18 lakh from bank account

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly duping a person to the tune of Rs 18 lakh, police said. According to a complaint lodged at Maurice Nagar police station on July 25, Rs 18,53,923 was transferred from the complainant's bank account and his mobile number registered with the bank account was also changed.

During investigation, police found that a request was made to the branch manager of the bank on a fake letterhead of the complainant's company to change the registered mobile number of the account holder.

Thereafter, the accused downloaded mobile application of the bank and got the net banking details of the complainant's account. Then he transferred money from the complainant's account to several other accounts in a private bank.

The accused also transferred some money to different Paytm accounts. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and the accused, identified as Amit Sabarwal, was arrested from Ibrahimpur.

According to police, Sabarwal was involved in four similar cases. He also used to collect IDs of people on the pretext of providing them jobs, they said, adding that cash worth Rs 25 lakh and some jewellery were seized from his possession.

