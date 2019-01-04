Man held for impersonating soldier in Military area of Ahmednagar

crime

Mumbai: Alertness on part of the security staff at the Armoured Corps Centre and School at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra resulted in the apprehending of a man who was impersonating a soldier, the Army said on Friday.

The man was identified as Pradeep Sitaram Shinde, a resident of Diksal village in Ahmednagar district, a Defence spokesperson said. He was held Thursday, the official added. "At the time of the incident, the security staff saw Shinde dressed in combat dress moving suspiciously near the Centre and School. On being challenged, he produced a soldier's identity card, which was found to be forged," the official said in a statement here.

On further inquiry, Shinde claimed he was helped by two other accomplices for recruitment in the Army. The other two individuals have also been apprehended by the police and investigations are in progress, the official said.

