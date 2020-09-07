Man held for posing as Punjab policeman, promoting alcohol as COVID-19 cure

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A man from Ludhiana was arrested for posing as a policeman and asking people via a video message to buy alcohol to battle with COVID-19, police said. The incident came to light after the video of the man went viral on social media platforms.

"This video was going viral. The accused Kulwant Singh was asking people to consume alcohol to defeat coronavirus. When investigated, the accused told us that he is a comedian and had no intention to tarnish the image of the police," said Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal.

A case has been registered against Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

