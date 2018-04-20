Man held for smuggling gold dust worth Rs 27 lakh at Mumbai airport

About 960 grammes of gold dust, worth over Rs 27 lakh, was found

Representational picture

A man allegedly trying to smuggle in gold dust worth over Rs 27 lakh by concealing it in his waist belt, has been apprehended at the airport here, officials said on Thursday.

They said Shajeer K was intercepted by a Central Industrial Security Force official on April 17 when he was undergoing frisking before boarding a flight to Kozhikode from Mumbai. He had landed here from Riyadh earlier in the day. The CISF official found his waist belt suspicious and asked him to undergo a detailed frisking, during which gold dust blended with concentrated gel and wrapped in a plastic sheet was detected, they said.

About 960 grammes of gold dust, worth over Rs 27 lakh, was found, the officials said. The man and the belt containing the gold dust were handed over to the Customs authorities, they said.

