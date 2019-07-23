Man hides in house after being chased by dog, killed on suspicion of being thief

crime

The man succumbed to his injuries at a civil hospital in Lucknow on Monday. The incident took place while the man was on his way to visit his in-laws on Thursday night

Representational Image

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): A man was allegedly murdered by five people after being mistaken to be a thief. Police said that the man was chased by stray dogs and hence he took shelter in a house. The five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of the man.

"He was going to meet his wife when dogs chased him and he took shelter in a house. The man was drunk and he could not explain why he was there. Nobody believed him and they brutally burnt him by using hot parts of a generator. He was admitted at a hospital here and referred to Lucknow but could not be saved," said Akash Tomar, SP, Barabanki.

"Five people have been arrested in connection with the case and search is on for the other accused also," he added.

"All are members of a family," he added.

With inputs from ANI

