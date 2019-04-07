Man involved in 2018 robbery case arrested

crime

Singh has disclosed that Naveen Kasana had planned the dacoity and he along with Kasana, Shakeel, Ravinder, Anil and his other accomplices, had conspired to rob the businessman

Representational image

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a robbery in the Jagatpuri area in September last year, police said on Sunday.

Prabhjot Singh, a member of the Naveen Kasana gang, was arrested from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Kashmere Gate on Saturday, they said.

He is a resident of Geeta Nagar and carried a reward of Rs 50,000, according to police. Singh along with his accomplices had looted Rs 15 lakh from businessman Umesh Bansal on September 17 last year.

Police said Singh, after the incident, went into hiding. He had hideouts in Chandigarh and Phagwara in Punjab and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

He was arrested from the ISBT when he was boarding a bus for Punjab. Singh had come from Mandsaur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, PS Kushwah, said.

Singh has disclosed that Naveen Kasana had planned the dacoity and he along with Kasana, Shakeel, Ravinder, Anil and his other accomplices, had conspired to rob the businessman, he said.

They were also booked for threatening witnesses in the case. Members of the Naveen Kasana gang are named in over 100 cases, including robbery, at police stations.

Singh has been associated with the gang for the last five years and came in contact with Kasana through Shakeel, police said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates