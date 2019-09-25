Man killed by co-worker over trivial dispute in west Delhi

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a co-worker over a trivial dispute in west Delhi's Madipur area on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Dwarka Prasad (48), a resident of Nangloi, they said.

According to the police, Prasad was killed by his co-worker Ramesh Chand (41) at a slipper factory after a dispute. An petty argument broke out between the two over not being able to make slippers which turned into a scuffle and Chand stabbed Prasad, a senior police official said. Police said they were informed about the incident at about 11 am.

The argument began after Prasad told Chand that he could not make slippers properly because of him, the official said. The victim was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he was declared dead after preliminary examination, he added.

The accused confessed to the crime and was arrested, the official said. The murder weapon, a sharp-edged tool for making footwear, was also seized, the police said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station.

