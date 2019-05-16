Man killed in Palghar, accused held while trying to dispose body

crime

On Tuesday night, both had an argument over some issue at their workplace

Palghar: Police on Wednesday arrested a construction labourer who allegedly killed his colleague and was trying to dump the body in a creek in Palghar district.

According to reports, the accused, Ramnaresh Nishad, and the victim, Pradeep Nishad, both from Uttar Pradesh were working as labourers at a rail bridge construction site in Dahanu. On Tuesday night, both had an argument over some issue at their workplace.

Following an argument, The accused, in a fit of anger, allegedly hit the victim with an iron pipe, thereby killing him on the spot, the official at Dahanu police station said. He then tried to throw the body in a nearby creek but the construction site supervisor caught him and alerted the police about the incident, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offence), he added.

In another case, a 32-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband along with 4 other family members when she voiced her concerns regarding placing bets during Indian Premier League matches in Malda town, located in West Bengal. The woman's father alleged that the family committed the crime against the deceased after she protested on IPL betting.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Arpita Dasgupta, was immediately rushed to the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) when she was in an unconscious state by her neighbours on Wednesday night. However, she was pronounced 'brought dead' by the doctors in the hospital in Malda, which is located around 327 km towards the north of West Bengal capital, Kolkata.

"We have received a complaint against some persons, but all the accused went on the run after the incident. We are also conducting a search in order to nab them," said the Inspector-in-charge of English Bazaar police station, Shantanu Mitra. The woman, Arpita, was married to Suvendu Dasgupta six years ago.

After he found out about the incident, the father of the deceased, Santosh Dutta, filed a complaint with the police station.

According to Hindustan Times, In his complaint at the police station, the deceased woman's father alleged that his son-in-law and some other members of his family murdered his daughter. Dutta claimed that Suvendu and Arpita, who opposed the gambling, got into a fight on Wednesday night. "At that time Suvendu and some other members of his family forced my daughter to drink acid which eventually killed her," alleged Dutta.

Dutta said that his granddaughter contacted him late at night on Wednesday, saying that her mother was lying unconscious on the floor of the house. "I rushed to their house, but by then, my daughter had already been shifted to MMCH. When I reached the hospital, I saw her body lying on a trolley," said Dutta.

“My son in law, Suvendu, is a gambler and also a narcotics addict. This year, he has invested more than Rs 2 lakh in betting for IPL matches. I have heard that he borrowed the money at high interest in order for betting and had failed to repay the loans," alleged Dutta.

The Police said that Suvendu Dasgupta did not stay at his house during daytime since he was hunted by his creditors. He would usually return back home late in the night.

(With inputs from PTI)

