Man killed over property dispute in Muzaffarnagar

A murder case has been registered against the accused and efforts are underway to nab them, the SP said

Muzaffarnagar: A 40-year-old man was shot dead over a property dispute by his cousin in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday, police stated. According to news agency, ANI, the incident took place where the deceased identified as Shahid was shot dead by his cousin Azmat (30) and four others, including a woman in Baghra village, said SP (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma. A murder case has been registered against the accused and efforts are underway to nab them, the SP added.

In another incident, two unidentified assailants allegedly murdered a 36-year-old man in north Delhi. The police informed that the deceased, identified as Imran, was shot multiple times near Durgapuri Chowk in north-east Delhi. According to police, the victim was a resident of Shahdara and was in the business of iron rods. "A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received on Wednesday morning about the incident following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) rushed to the spot," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East district.

"The police team found Imran, who was travelling in a car, lying in a pool of blood with several bullets fired at him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing," police said. The police have detained a suspect and are questioning him. "Imran was also found involved in three cases including murder and attempt to murder registered in Delhi," said Kumar.

With inputs from ANI

