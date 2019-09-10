Man kills infant daughter, drowns her in water tub in Bindapur

New Delhi [India]: After an argument with his wife, a man in Delhi man on Friday allegedly killed his own 20-days-old infant in Bindapur area in New Delhi. According to the police, the man identified as Mukesh was angry with regards to his wife going to her maternal home. After a fight, the man took his daughter to his room, first strangled and then drowned her in a plastic water tub, police said.

Mukesh got married in the year 2018 and was living with his wife in a joint family in Bindapur. He had his own business as a confectioner. After the incident, the family called the police and a case was registered. Police are investigating the case.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

