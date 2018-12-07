Man kills servant to fake his own death to acquire Rs 50 lakh insurance

crime

In order to claim the insurance money, the man allegedly killed his domestic help so as to fake it as his dead body, said the police

Representational Image

In what seems to be a scene from a Bollywood thriller movie, a middle-aged man in Punjab faked his own death in a bid to acquire Rs 50 lakh from an insurance company. In order to claim the insurance money, the man allegedly killed his domestic help so as to fake it as his own dead body, said the police.

According to India Today, the middle-aged man, Aakash, wanted his daughter to study overseas but had no financial assistance to make his dream a reality. So he came up with a plan to fake his own death and get the insurance money to fulfil his dream.

On the fateful day of November 19, 2018, the accused, along with his nephew, Ravi, killed his house help, Raju, by getting him drunk and setting a car, in which he was sitting in, on fire.

Aakash's wife and daughter, as per their plan, told the police that it was his father who died in the accident and that they wanted to claim the insurance money.

Their fool-proof plan went haywire when Ravi started to pressurise the authorities for a faster dispersal of the insurance money. Ravi was arrested, and during interrogations, it was revealed that he along with Aakash killed the help and set the car ablaze. In order to make the accident look authentic and in order to identify the dead body as Aakash's, his bracelet was put onto Raju's wrist.

The prime accused Aakash was arrested by the police when he was planning to run off to Nepal. However, by then, Raju's family had already registered an FIR in connection with him going missing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates