Man kills wife, daughters; informs police about it before committing suicide

Aug 30, 2018, 12:07 IST | ANI

Following a domestic dispute, the man, named Lakshmi Shankar Maurya, strangled his wife, Dimple, and killed his two daughters by drowning them in a tub

In a bizarre incident, a man from Lakhnaur village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district allegedly killed his wife and two daughters and later informed police about the same before he is believed to have committed suicide. Following a domestic dispute, the man, named Lakshmi Shankar Maurya, strangled his wife, Dimple, and killed his two daughters by drowning them in a tub, the police said.

At 3:38 pm on Wednesday, Lakshmi called the police and informed that he has killed his wife Dimple and their two daughters. Lakshmi added that he is going to commit suicide. When a police team reached the crime scene, they found the three dead bodies. Their neighbours informed that Lakshmi has left the house, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Srivastava.

Following that, the cyber cell traced his phone in Turtipar. When the police visited the site, they were informed by an eyewitness that a man came, left his motorcycle and phone, and jumped in the Ghaghara river. Till now, we have not found his dead body and the search operation is on, Srivastava added.

