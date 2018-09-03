Man kills wife over dowry harassment complaint, attacks her younger sister

crime

The accused was pressuring Shalini to withdraw the case and as she did not listen to him, Shalini was killed, the deceased's family members alleged

Representational image

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Sanjay Nagar locality of Baradari area here, police said Monday. Shalini Lodhi (20) was killed on Sunday by her husband Rahul against whom she had lodged a dowry harassment complaint about three months ago, they said.

The accused was pressuring Shalini to withdraw the case and as she did not listen to him, Shalini was killed, the deceased's family members alleged. The accused is also alleged to have attacked Shalini's younger sister, who is receiving treatment at a hospital. Police is probing the matter and are trying to arrest the accused.

In another crime related incident, a 22-year-old jilted lover stabbed a woman to death and also injured her mother when she tried to protect her daughter in their house, police.

The man named Shakil Khan, entered the house of Mohammad Shahid where his wife Akhtar Bano, aged 45=years-old and daughter Khushnasiba Bano aged 21-years-old were present Sunday evening, they said.

He stabbed Khushnasiba and when her mother tried to protect her, he also stabbed Akhtar, the police said.

