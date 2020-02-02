Man kills wife, walks with her severed head for 1.5 kms

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A man severed wife's head in Uttar Pradesh and went to the police station with her head on Saturday.

According to a report in India Today, the incident took place at Bahadarpur village which comes under the jurisdiction of Jahangirabad police station.

The couple had a fight after which the man severed his wife's head and walked all the way to the police station with her head in his hand.

As soon as the police tried to take the head from his hand, the man started singing the National Anthem of India and chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The cops were able to take the head after some tussle.

According to the police, the man Akhilesh Rawat murdered his wife and then severed her head. He went to the police station with her head and was arrested.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said that it was a case of a domestic dispute.

