Man lives with mother's dead body for days, neighbour reports stench odour

In what can be called as a shocking incident, a mentally unstable man was found living with his mother's dead body on Monday in Kolkata's Salt Lake area. Police suspect that the man may have killed his mother months ago since the body was in the state of decomposition.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when neighbours smelled a stench odour and after which they complained to the police.

"Maitreya Bhattacharya is being interrogated after neighbours complained about a stench from the house on Sunday night," said a police officer of Bidhannagar police station, adding the police have recovered the decomposed body of the woman.

The official also said that the post-mortem would ascertain when the woman would have died.

"We came to know that the woman was dead. The son reportedly did not have cordial relation with her," said a neighbour.

Police suspect that Bhattacharya may be mentally unstable as he had pasted some of the original copies of school leaving certificates and identity proofs of his mother on the wall outside the house, while he was living with a corpse inside it. Moreover, he had also scribbled some remarks around the wall.

"Maitreya Bhattacharya needs medical help as his mental condition seems unstable," said the police officer.

However, this is not the first time that a man lived with a dead body for months in Kolkata. Back in 2015, a man identified as Partha De had conceded to the police that he had been living with his sister's dead body for months in his South Kolkata residence.

