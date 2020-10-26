Man livestreams sex with 2 wives on apps for money, arrested after wife's complaint

A 24-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha was arrested for live streaming sex with two wives on various apps for money. According to a report in Times of India he was paid by people for this and he has reportedly made lakhs.

However, his second wife went to the police and accused him of torture and criminal intimidation by making their intimate moments public. He was arrested on Saturday following his wife’s complaint.

“The accused befriended his second wife on Facebook and lured her into coming to Vidisha. He didn't tell her that he was already married and married her too. He made her objectionable videos to blackmail and started live streaming their sexual acts on Tango app. Users paid him for obscene chats on the app,” said the police.

Madhya Pradesh: A man arrested in Vidisha for allegedly live-streaming sexual act with his wife on an app, for money from other users. Gold worth Rs 15.5 Lakhs and Rs 45,500 cash seized. Police say, "He didn't tell her that he was already married and had married her too." pic.twitter.com/353WLLvp80 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

The police said the accused, who has studied till Class 10, is savvy with technology and was active on various dating apps. He had also learned to redeem cash from these apps.

“He had put a certain DP on the apps. Anyone who ‘liked’ it was sent a message with a ‘menu’, starting with Rs 100 for a demo, and going up to Rs 500, Rs 700 and Rs 1,000. There were separate charges for ‘faceless’ and ‘with face’ streaming,” said an official.

The police seized gold worth Rs 15.5 lakh and Rs 45,500 cash from his possession. Police also detected transactions of nearly Rs 6 lakh in one of the bank accounts that he opened in August.

