Man out on bail, rapes and kills 7-year-old girl
The police in Sant Kabir Nagar district have arrested a man, who was out on bail, in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and killing of a seven-year-old girl.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Singh said the girl had gone missing on November 4 and her body was recovered on Saturday. The post-mortem report confirmed rape.
The SP said that the accused, who was arrested on Sunday, has confessed to his crime.
He told the police that on November 4 when he saw the girl all alone, he abducted her and took her to a jungle. He raped the girl first and then killed her.
The accused was recently released from jail on bail in a case of having unnatural sex with a boy.
