Man out on bail, rapes and kills 7-year-old girl

The police in Sant Kabir Nagar district have arrested a man, who was out on bail, in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and killing of a seven-year-old girl.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Singh said the girl had gone missing on November 4 and her body was recovered on Saturday. The post-mortem report confirmed rape.

The SP said that the accused, who was arrested on Sunday, has confessed to his crime.

He told the police that on November 4 when he saw the girl all alone, he abducted her and took her to a jungle. He raped the girl first and then killed her.

The accused was recently released from jail on bail in a case of having unnatural sex with a boy.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever