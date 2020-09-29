Man rapes 24-year-old woman at his home on pretext of job interview

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Delhi police arrested a man for allegedly raping a 24-year-old factory worker at his home in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested on Sunday.

According to police officials, the accused is a finance firm employee who had lost his job during the lockdown. He raped the woman after luring her on the pretext of a job interview, reports Hindustan Times. "We arrested the suspect from his home. The survivor has identified him," said RP Meena, DCP (south-east).

The woman lives in Ghaziabad and works in a factory in an east Delhi neighborhood, a police official said. Seeking a better job, the victim had recently joined a WhatsApp group.

"The same group also had the suspect as a member. He worked in a finance firm but had recently lost his job. When the woman posted her requirement for a new job in the group, the man reached out to her," DCP Meena added.

