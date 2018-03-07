Man rapes daughter for over 15 years, fathers her 2 children

Mar 07, 2018, 08:44 IST | AP

Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children

Rape
Representational image

Police say a Cincinnati man raped his daughter over a period of 15 years, fathering two of her children. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that police say the man assaulted his daughter several times a month from when she was 10 until she left home at 25. Hamilton County court records show he was indicted on 23 counts of rape and 18 counts of sexual battery.

The man's wife is charged with two counts of felony complicity. Court documents show the victim has two children, ages 2 and 7. Prosecutors say genetic testing indicates the victim's father is a close relative.

His arraignment is scheduled Friday. A message was left today for his attorney.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

sexual crimeunited states of america
Go to top