Man rapes seven-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, attempts suicide

May 11, 2018, 17:52 IST | PTI

The incident took place last night

A 27-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide after raping his seven-year-old sister-in-law at a village in Rampur district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place last night. The girl's family members have lodged a complaint, they said. In the complaint, they alleged that the man took the girl to the forested area on the pretext of dropping her home. The girl had gone to visit her sister, police said.

The man consumed some substance in a bid to end his life. But he and the girl were spotted by villagers and admitted to a hospital, they said.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

