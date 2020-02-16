Man kills woman, robs her of Rs 2.46 lakh; uses money to go on trip with girlfriend to Nainital

Agra: A man was arrested for robbing and murdering a woman and burying her body in a mango orchard in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district. According to the police, the woman was robbed of Rs 2.46 lakh with which the 34-year-old man bought a motorcycle and went on a trip to Nainital with his girlfriend, The Times of India reported.

The accused, identified as Sandeep Upadhyay, was known to the victim, Prabha Devi, a widow. According to the police, on January 16, Prabha Devi had left for her parents’ home with the accused and had withdrawn Rs 2.46 lakhs cash the next day from her bank account.

Investigations revealed that Upadhyay had allegedly strangled the woman and buried her body in a mango orchard and fled with the cash.

Kasganj Assistant Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi was quoted by the newspaper that Upadhyay used the cash to buy a motorcycle worth Rs 1.11 lakhs and then went to Nainital for a holiday along with his girlfriend. He then transferred the rest of the money to his bank account. The police have recovered his motorcycle.

