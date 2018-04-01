Man sentenced to life term for rape in Rajasthan

Following the crime in August 2013, the rapist was booked under IPC sections on the charges of trespassing to commit offence and rape and provisions of the SC/ST Act as the victim was from SC/ST community



A Special Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe court in Bundi today sentenced a man to life term for raping his employer's wife in 2013. Special judge Alka Gupta sentenced Surendra Singh Rajput (40), a resident of Luhariya village of Bundi district, to life term for raping the 45-year-old woman, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Mahendra Sharma said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on him which were ordered to be awarded to the victim as compensation, he said.

Following the crime in August 2013, the rapist was booked under IPC sections on the charges of trespassing to commit offence and rape and provisions of the SC/ST Act as the victim was from SC/ST community. The APP said the court ordered to give Rs 50,000 out of the total fine of Rs 60,000 to the victim as compensation. The convict used to work as a driver for the victim's husband. Once when her husband was away, he broke into his house in Nainwa road area of Bundi city and raped her, the APP further said.

