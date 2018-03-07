Man sexually assaults 77-year-old woman and tries to murder her, held

A case has been registered against a man who had allegedly sexually assaulted a 77-year-old woman at her residence in Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad and attempted to kill her



A case has been registered against a man who had allegedly sexually assaulted a 77-year-old woman at her residence in Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad and attempted to kill her. The accused has been identified as 22-year-old P Vamshi, a daily wage labourer, according to the Mailardevpally Police Station.

The police said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the accused was going to his house when he noticed the elderly woman alone in her house. He then entered her house and sexually assaulted her. "Before leaving the house, he tried to kill her by attacking the woman with an axe on her head but the victim screamed loudly, which is when the accused fled from the spot," said the police.

The woman was immediately shifted to the local hospital for treatment. The victim's family later lodged a complaint, while the accused was identified with the help of the footage obtained from the CCTV cameras installed in the locality, said the police. The investigation is on in the matter.

