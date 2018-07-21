Man stabbed to death for passing lewd comments on woman

The accused, Aamir (24) and Zakir (19), were on their way to Dakshinpuri after meeting the former's sister, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said

A 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in southeast Delhi's Jaipur area today by two men after he allegedly passed lewd comments about the sister of one of the accused, the police said. The deceased was identified as Jagdish. The accused, Aamir (24) and Zakir (19), were on their way to Dakshinpuri after meeting the former's sister, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

On their way, they met Jagdish, who was in an inebriated state. Jagdish allegedly passed lewd comments about Aamir's sister, following which a quarrel broke out and he was stabbed by the duo, the DCP said.

Jagdish was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added. Aamir and Zakir were arrested following a tip off, he said. The weapon used in commission of crime is yet to be recovered, the DCP said.

