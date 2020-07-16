Man strips for girlfriend on video call; miscreants threaten to leak video, extort Rs 22,000

Miscreants allegedly extorted Rs 22,000 from a man after he reportedly stripped for his girlfriend during a video call.

According to a report in Times of India, a 26-year-old man from Bengaluru befriended an unidentified woman on WhatsApp last month. The girl claimed that she worked at a call centre and was from Kerala. The two reportedly became close friends.

“Last week, she told me that she wanted to see him naked. Initially, I refused. Then she promised that she would also strip after me,” the victim told the police.

Trusting the woman, the victim posed nude in a video call. However, the woman disconnected the call a little later and since then her mobile phone was switched off.

On Sunday, the victim received a call from a man who claimed that he had a nude video of the victim and demanded Rs 50,000 to delete the video. After bargaining, the victim transferred Rs 22,000 online. However, the miscreant called him again on Monday and asked for more money. Following this, the victim filed a complaint with the cyber crime police.

