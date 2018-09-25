Search

Man tells police he killed his wife

Sep 25, 2018, 20:40 IST | IANS

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said Sunil Sharma confessed that he murdered Kavita, 24, in their house in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

Man tells police he killed his wife
Representational Image

A 26-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday after he telephoned the police to confess that he had killed his wife over a suspected affair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said Sunil Sharma confessed that he murdered Kavita, 24, in their house in north Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

He hit her hard with a small gas cylinder while she was sleeping, the officer said. "He too got injured after banging his head against a wall."

The woman sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The couple has a four-year-old daughter who was sleeping with her grandmother in the same locality.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

Crime Newsnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Worst Crime: Man held for raping daughter and killing fourth wife

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK