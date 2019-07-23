Man tried to rape woman while she was sleeping on the terrace, arrested

crime

The accused had tried to rape the woman who was sleeping on the terrace of her house

Muzaffarnagar: Police on Tuesday nabbed a man for allegedly trying to rape a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The accused had tried to rape the woman who was sleeping on the terrace of her house.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred on Monday night in the district's Bhopa village. Following which the woman's husband had registered a complaint alleging that their neighbour Roopesh Kumar tried to rape the woman was sleeping at the terrace. However, he fled when she raised an alarm.

In another incident, a 48-year-old man has been arrested in Palghar for allegedly raping his minor niece, police said on Thursday.

The accused raped his 12-year-old niece on several occasions in the last one year by luring her with ice cream and other snacks at her home in Dahanu when her father went out for work, police inspector Hemant Katkar said.

The victim's mother died some time ago. She approached the police on Wednesday following which the accused was arrested and booked.

With inputs from PTI

