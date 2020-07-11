Man, woman pose as 'crime branch cops', extort Rs 2 lakh from couple

The police filed an FIR against a man and a woman for allegedly posing as 'crime branch' officials and extorting Rs 2 lakh from a woman in Ahmedabad's Anandnagar. The victim told the police that the duo allegedly threatened to book a case against her.

According to the Times of India, the woman, who runs a garment shop and sells cosmetics from home, stated in the FIR that a woman came to her house on Monday along with a man and expressed interest in buying cosmetics from her.

The victim showed the woman some cosmetics, but she said she did not like any of them. Later, the duo told the victim that they are from the city crime branch and had received a tip-off that she was selling the cosmetics illegally from her house.

The man then pretended to call a senior officer and told the victim that they have been ordered to book her and demanded Rs 6 lakh from the victim to 'avoid legal problems'.

After they left, the victim narrated the ordeal to her husband. The accused called them the same evening and demanded money. The victim and her husband arranged Rs 1 lakh cash and ornaments worth Rs 1.15 lakh and handed them over to the fraudsters.

On Tuesday morning, they again received a call from the fraudsters. Therefore, the victim decided to approach the police and filed a complaint against the duo.

