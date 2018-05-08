Manchester United star Paul Pogba's brother attacked by teammates in Turkey

Pogba was confronted in the changing room by several teammates after the 1-0 league defeat at home to Antalyaspor



Florentin Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul, was attacked by angry Genclerbirligi teammates after abruptly walking off the pitch on Sunday and leaving his side a man down, Turkish media reported. Pogba was confronted in the changing room by several teammates after the 1-0 league defeat at home to Antalyaspor.

Club officials reportedly had to intervene to usher Pogba to safety. The defender removed his shirt and stormed off the pitch in the 88th minute with his team down a goal after an argument with a teammate.

