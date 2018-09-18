Manipur student molested on suburban train in Navi Mumbai

crime

A 22-year-old researcher from Manipur commuting with her European colleague was allegedly molested on a running train on September 11, railway police said Monday.

The victim approached Vashi railway police on Monday and filed a complaint, the official said. In her complaint, the victim stated that she was molested on September 11 by an unidentified man in a general compartment on a train while it was travelling between Vashi and Govandi stations on the suburban Harbour line.

She told police that she was returning, along with her colleague, after some research work in Navi Mumbai to their hostel in the eastern suburbs. She said that the man had touched her inappropriately taking advantage of the peak hour crowd in the coach, police said. While she and her colleague tried to nab the man, other passengers remained mute spectators and the accused managed to flee, the complainant told police.

The victim narrated her ordeal on social media on Saturday. A case had been registered under section 354 of the IPC and further probe, including scouring CCTV images of the Harbour line stations, was underway, the official said.

