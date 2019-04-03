Manushi Chhillar is summer ready and her uber cool avatar in pastel blue attire is proof enough!

famous-personalities

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar shared a new picture of herself on Instagram where she is seen donning a pastel blue and white striped ensemble, thereby nailing the chic summer fashion

A screengrab of Manushi's Instagram staus. Pic/Manushi Chhillar

The 21-year-old beauty pageant winner took to Instagram to share her new pictures and believe us we can't take our eyes off the stunning diva.



A screengrab of Manushi Chhillar's Instagram status

In the post, Manushi Chhillar is seen donning a pastel blue and white striped ensemble, thereby showing us that she is summer ready. Chhillar's fresh look, comfy and chic summer look is giving us major summer goals. To complete her summer look, Manushi left her hair open which gave her a natural look.

The former miss world paired her pretty pastel blue outfit with oversized hoop earrings with her lips glossed in pink and minimal make-up. Soaring the temperatures high with her pictures, Chhillar once again proved that she can slay any look.

Just a few days ago, Manushi Chhillar shared a sweet, sensuous picture of herself where she shined bright in a gorgeous yellow monokini. She took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from one of her holidays. The Miss World 2017 winner captioned it: In fields, I roam by seas of green. With skies of blue and clouds that tell a story of the girl that dreams.

In the picture, Chhillar is seen donning a sheer yellow monokini for her lakeside picture and looked quite stunning. Manushi completed her look with a pretty flower tucked inside her hair. Manushi Chillar seems to have a soft side for bikinis. From winning the Miss World to setting major bikini goals, Manushi hasn't shied away from sporting two-piece swimsuit. Don't believe us, have a look:

View this post on Instagram They can never ever take the summer out of me âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onNov 25, 2018 at 8:05pm PST

Manushi Chhillar, who is often seen posting stunning pictures of herself in bikini swimsuits and flaunting her svelte figure has this time left us in awe with her uber cool and chic avatar in pastel blue ensemble.

