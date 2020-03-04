Mark Ruffalo in talks for She-Hulk series
At a convention in Chicago, Mark Ruffalo told audiences that his popular Marvel Cinematic Universe character might make an appearance in the adaptation of the Hulk spin-off character.
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has revealed that he is in "tentative talks" to reprise his role as Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, in the upcoming She-Hulk series. The series is being developed for streaming service Disney+.
At a convention in Chicago, Ruffalo told audiences that his popular Marvel Cinematic Universe character might make an appearance in the adaptation of the Hulk spin-off character. "There have been preliminary talks," he said about his return as Hulk. It's not clear how involved Ruffalo would be in the She-Hulk series. The show is currently in development, and slated to release in 2022.
She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters is the cousin of original Hulk Bruce Banner. How did she become Hulk? After Walters received a blood transfusion from Banner, she accidentally took in some of his gamma poisoning and became an intelligent iteration of the Hulk.
Created by Stan Lee and artiste John Buscema, She-Hulk first appeared in the February 1980 issue Savage She-Hulk #1. She is also a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Defenders and S.H.I.E.L.D. It is yet to be seen what storyline from her life will the show explore. Emmy-winning Jessica Gao is leading the She-Hulk writing team.
