The Office, Fargo, Black Panther: A look at Martin Freeman's most memorable roles

Very few actors gain a variety of critical acclaim and fan power that Martin Freeman has acquired over the years with his massive acting prowess. His dry humour is just as strong as his dramatic acting chops, making him perfect for practically any role that's thrown his way. We've seen him giving more than he can in each and every role and not to forget, he has a great knack of making all of his characters extremely relatable and compelling, making him an all-time favourite.

As the silver fox, turns a year older, we look back at some of his finest characters that left us awestruck and coming back for more!

The Office

We have Ricky Gevais' The Office to thank for bringing this Englishman into our lives. Freeman played the lovable Tim Canterbury, perhaps the only voice of reason facing his erratic boss, David Brent. Audiences savoured his budding relationship with co-worker Dawn Tinsley, which eventually blossomed into a star-crossed romance, much to their delight. Freeman's first run at playing the guy next door was massively successful and paved the way for his remarkable run in the entertainment. industry Watch The Office, only on Comedy Central and VOOT Select.

Black Panther

Black Panther is a masterful superhero film featuring outstanding acting from the cast and memorable action sequences. Martin Freeman is seen playing a subservient yet very important role in the film. He delivered an intense performance in the film as Everett K. Ross. Freeman's Ross is the Deputy Task Force Commander of the Joint Counter Terrorist Centre. Freeman describes his character as “ambiguous,” saying, “He works for the government. The American government. And certain agencies who work to tame the superheroes.” He's supposed to be an aid to T'Challa, but it may just be the Black Panther who helps him.

Sherlock

Freeman's iconic performance in the eye-catching award-winning crime miniseries, Sherlock is the one that went down in history. He plays the role of Dr John Watson, a partner in crime and the only buddy to Sherlock Holmes. While Holmes is in the spotlight for his mental fortitude, Freeman's role is perhaps more vital as he acts as a moral compass to Sherlock's wild ways. Critics and audiences alike have praised the electric chemistry between the two leads and the incredible range displayed by the actors as they embark on the chase of a lifetime. The hit series landed Freeman a BAFTA Award and catapulted him into global stardom.

Fargo

Switching gears, Freeman essayed a distinctive role in crime comedy-drama Fargo. He plays an insurance salesman, Lester Nygaard, whose normal life comes to a grinding halt as he is tormented by malevolent Lorne Malvo. The series received immense critical acclaim for its unique storyline and brilliant execution. Adding a feather to his cap, Freeman sports an unquestionable American accent!

The Hobbit Trilogy

Freeman's lead performance in the fantasy adventure Hobbit trilogy is his biggest box office hit to date and one that cemented his place as an A-lister in the industry. He played the whimsical Biblo Baggins, a hobbit hired by wizard Gandalf to accompany 13 dwarfs on a fanciful mission. Director Peter Jackson stated that Freeman was his first and only choice, so much so that he binged on hours of Sherlock and accommodated production according to his schedule! His decision paid off as the series went on to be a global sensation, with Freeman's performance being revered for its authenticity and unique charisma.

Love Actually

His role in this romantic comedy was one of his first. The film's colossal success was foreshadowing for Freeman's illustrious career. He plays a nude body double on a movie set, but he is loved, nevertheless. Even after performing with the likes of Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman and Keira Knightley, Freeman grabbed the viewers' attention. He was introduced to the big leagues through this movie and performed splendidly, nevertheless. The movie is now considered a classic and staple among the super hits of Martin Freeman!

