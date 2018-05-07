Martin Guptill's wife Laura hates being called a WAG, wants to throw up and pass out

NZ cricketer's wife Laura insists that they are a couple so everything is not only about her famous husband



Martin Guptill with wife Laura McGoldrick

New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill's wife Laura McGoldrick has revealed on the national radio show, The Hits, that she hates being called a WAG (a slang term for wives and girlfriend of sports stars). She even gave five reason for her hate.

"I cannot stand the term WAG. It makes me want to throw up and pass out. It's disgusting. I don't like it. It's just that it's all about him... it doesn't make me, me. We are a couple, we do it together," McGoldrick was quoted as saying by The New Zealand Herald newspaper.

"I also hate the assumption that all we do is talk about cricket. We don't really talk about cricket at all. Some feel I organise people's tickets. It's ridiculous. Players normally don't get as many tickets as you think so it's usually for their family." Laura also hates when the camera focusses on her every time. "The cameras looking for the family in the crowd means you really have to find time to eat a hotdog. I don't want to be told when it's ok to eat a hotdog."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever