Marvel at the movies

Kasa Kai Mumbai is a start-up with a mission to create hobby-driven communities for artistes, movie buffs and sports fans so that people can pursue their areas of interest while also exploring and developing new ones. They curate events that are specific to people's hobbies, like movie discussions for cinephiles, open mics for poets and performers, screenings of football and cricket matches for sports enthusiasts and book discussions for readers.

This time, they are hosting a movie discussion on Avengers: Infinity War for all Marvel fans and followers, in response to the high relatability quotient of the film and the huge fandom that comes with it. "We intend to talk about everything, from the genre and the storyline to the characters, dialogues and the direction," says Mayur Patel, operations manager at Kasa Kai Mumbai. He adds, "It's a great way to interact with like-minded people."

The discussion will take place on a WhatsApp group and a moderator will be assigned to lead and restructure the conversation in a way that all aspects of the movie are covered. They have also made room to discuss fan theories that people have come up with or read somewhere, deleted scenes as well as alternate endings.

On May 29, 9 pm

Call 9930931616

Log on to insider.in

Free

