Marvel Studios releases Avengers Endgame Trailer!

hollywood

Marvel Studios has released the trailer for Avengers: Endgame on Thursday. The Robert Downey Jr starrer movie is set to release on April 26

Marvel Studios has released the trailer for Avengers: Endgame on Thursday. The Robert Downey Jr starrer movie is set to release on April 26.

Endgame is set after the events of Infinity War. At the end of Infinity War, Thanos had wiped off half of the universe's population and left Marvel superheroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johanasson) scrambling for a way to defeat the supervillain from Titan.

Endgame is directed by Joe Russo. The much-awaited film is the second part of Joe and his brother Anthony's two-part series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with last year's blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War".

The project marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation. It comprises 22 films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming and recently released Captain Marvel.

The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 26.

Also Read: Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo to visit India in April

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates