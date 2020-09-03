Masked men steal ATM machine containing over Rs 9 lakh

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Thieves decamped with an ATM containing over Rs 9 lakh from an Indian Bank kiosk in Punjab's Chandigarh. According to police officials, the incident took place at Ambala's Shahpur village near National Highway 44 on Tuesday night.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the alleged incident came to light when the security guard discovered the theft at around 6 am on Wednesday. After realising that a theft has taken place, the guard immediately alerted the police.

"The case balance after loading the machine at 4.30 pm on September 1 was Rs 10.68 lakh, and when the theft occurred, it had an approximate balance of Rs 9.13 lakh," bank manager Priyanshu Tank told the police.

A police official said that the CCTV installed at the ATM captured two masked men leaving with the ATM.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Station in-charge of Parao police station said an FIR was registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (lurking house-trespass by night, or house-breaking by night, in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news