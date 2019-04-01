Masked motorcycle-borne men steal Rs 3.5 lakh from Nashik trader

crime

The incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday in Kulkarni Colony, close to where the police control room is. Efforts are on to nab the three persons

Three masked motorcycle-borne men robbed Rs 3.5 lakh from a medical equipment trader in Nashik in Maharashtra, police said Sunday.

Virag Chandrakant Shah (38) had reached his apartment complex and was parking his two-wheeler in the basement when the three accused fired a shot at him, possibly from an airgun, and escaped with his bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh, an official said.

"The incident happened around 9 pm on Saturday in Kulkarni Colony, close to where the police control room is. Efforts are on to nab the three persons. CCTV footage of the entire locality is being checked," the official added. He added that a check of the crime spot did not reveal any evidence of firing and it is possible the robbers discharged blanks from the firearm to frighten Shah, who did not receive any injuries.

A case has been registered at Sarkarwada police station and further probe was underway, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates