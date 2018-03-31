Match referee had warned about Steven Smith and David Warner in 2016

A match referee warned of disgraced Australian cricketers Steven Smith and David Warner "being involved in a ball-tampering incident" in the domestic Sheffield Shield in 2016



Steve Smith

A match referee warned of disgraced Australian cricketers Steven Smith and David Warner "being involved in a ball-tampering incident" in the domestic Sheffield Shield in 2016, a media report said. Daryl Harper said the pair were not engaging in fair play while representing New South Wales in a match against Victoria in November 2016, according to an email he sent to Cricket Australia's match referee and umpire selection manager Simon Taufel.

