Matthew McConaughey was sexually abused

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has revealed that he was sexually abused during his teenage. The actor admitted he was violated on two occasions, once when he was 15-years old, and then when he was 18. These revelations have come to light via his new memoir Greenlights. "I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15. I was certain I was going to hell for premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that that's not the case," writes the Oscar-winning actor.

McConaughey also states that he was sexually abused at the age of 18 in a state of stupor. "I was molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van," reads a line from the star's book. However, despite the said experiences, McConaughey feels that the world is constantly "conspiring to make me happy." "I've never felt like a victim," says the actor.

Greenlights also discusses the Hollywood star's parents' volatile marriage, and his own philosophy about life, among other things. On the work front, McConaughey was last seen in the 2019 movie The Gentlemen, which received positive reviews after the debacle of his previous movie, Serenity.

