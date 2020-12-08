Matthew Perry shares a photo with his fiancee Molly Hurwitz
Matthew Perry is promoting his new limited edition merchandise line that benefits the World Health Organization's COVID-19 relief efforts
Matthew Perry shared a photo of his fiancée Molly Hurwitz for the first time, recently. The 29-year-old was sported wearing a black T-shirt bearing the words, "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt". The line evidently parodies Perry's Friends' character, Chandler Bing.
Perry is promoting his new limited-edition merchandise line that benefits the World Health Organization's COVID-19 relief efforts. Last week, he announced his engagement to Hurwitz, a Hollywood literary agent who also worked as a manager. The two first started dating two years ago.
View this post on Instagram
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe