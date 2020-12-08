Matthew Perry shares a photo with his fiancee Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry shared a photo of his fiancée Molly Hurwitz for the first time, recently. The 29-year-old was sported wearing a black T-shirt bearing the words, "Could this BE any more of a t-shirt". The line evidently parodies Perry's Friends' character, Chandler Bing.

Perry is promoting his new limited-edition merchandise line that benefits the World Health Organization's COVID-19 relief efforts. Last week, he announced his engagement to Hurwitz, a Hollywood literary agent who also worked as a manager. The two first started dating two years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

