Mayank Agarwal wishes wife happy birthday in adorable fashion

Mayank Agarwal's message read, "Happy birthday to the most Beautiful , Caring , Understanding person in my life whom I will always Love and Respect. Wishing you lots of Happiness , Health and Laughter @aashitasood09 #happybirthday #ashkaromayank."

Mayank Agarwal with wife Ashita Sood

Mayank Agarwal wished his wife Ashita Sood a happy birthday by sharing a couple of pictures accompanied with a sweet message on Instagram.

Mayank Agarwal is the new star on the block, after he solved the Indian Tests team's opening woes with back-to-back fifties in his first two Tests.

He came to prominence with his performances in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 2008-09 and 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, in which he was the leading run-getter for India. He was also adjudged Man of the Series in the Karnataka Premier League in 2010. He also scored a century in that tournament.

He is an alumnus of the Bishop Cotton Boys' School and Jain University in Bangalore.

