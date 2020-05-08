MCA release Rs 50 lakh towards Uddhav Thackeray's COVID-19 fund

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have completed the formalities in transferring Rs 50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund, according to an MCA official on Thursday.

Though the decision was taken on March 26, the amount was not remitted as there was no direction whether to make the donation to the CM's Relief Fund or the specially-created fund for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in India with over 14,000 positive cases reported.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news