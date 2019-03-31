Mckenna Grace joins 'Ghostbusters' cast

hollywood

The original "Ghostbusters" featured Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver

McKenna Grace. Pic/Instagram account

"Captain Marvel" actor McKenna Grace has joined the cast of "Ghostbusters". The film revolves around a family headed by a single mother, reported Variety.

The news comes weeks after it was reported that Carrie Coon is in talks to play the mom and Finn Wolfhard is in negotiations to play her son.

Jason Reitman has co-written the screenplay of the film with Gil Kenan and is also directing the project. The untitled movie will be produced by his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed and produced the original 1984 film.

Plot details are currently under wraps for the film, which will go into production this summer. Reitman tweeted photos of the trio of Grace, Coon, and Wolfhard on Saturday with the caption, "Meet the family". #GB20

