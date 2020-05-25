Medical science and the museum

In continuation of the International Museum Day celebrations, an interesting talk will be held by the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium, Calicut, under the aegis of the National Council of Museums, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Titled Creating a Covid Collection: Planning a permanent exhibition for the future, the discussion will be helmed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General, CSMVS.

"The current pandemic is perhaps one of the worst human and economic crises in the history of mankind. It has exposed many loopholes in our policies. It has also demonstrated how unequal our society is. An attempt will be made to understand the role of the museum in contemporary society," shares Mukherjee. His talk will look at some of the possible key roles here, including the need to preserve evidences of mankind's past and present. "It's crucial for science or medical museums to record the origin and spread of this pandemic along with the suffering of people."

The talk will also explore the role of Indian science museums in documenting the medical history of the country and the contribution of Henry Wellcome, the founder of Wellcome Trust, and his initiative to build the Wellcome Collection. "After all, human interest in medicine is as old as humanity," he says.

On Today, 4 pm

Log on to RSCPCalicut.virtual.in on YouTube

