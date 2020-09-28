Meet the changemakers

This year has consistently hit us with bad news, be it the rising cases, personal tragedies, or economic crisis. We could all do with a dose of motivation, and Singapore-based voice actor Payal Nayar's podcast, Melting Pot, does just that. While the first season featured entities from the world of food, the second season, that went live earlier this month, highlights journeys of authors, artistes, doctors, entrepreneurs, etc, who, despite their diverse backgrounds, "are bound by the courage to follow their heart," says the podcaster.

Nayar believes that the podcast brings together her talent as a voice actor, love for travelling and being a people's person — a fact reflected in the eclectic mix of her guests. The series kicked off with a chat with former tennis player Galo Blanco in Spain, followed by the experiences of Malaysian corporate professional-turned-spiritual traveller Jolene Lo, while the most recent episode features Mumbai-based theatreperson Preeta Mathur Thakur. Coming up next are speakers like artist Sunil Padwal, Italian entrepreneur Federico Folcia, and Delhi-based eye surgeon Dr Shibal Bhartiya, among others. "The key is that it has to be someone who made a difference in their lives," she explains.



Payal Nayar

Candid and free-flowing, the stories can be uplifting to the listener. "Folcia, for instance, started an initiative to take care of senior citizens inspired by his own ageing parents. The stories drive home the point that nothing is impossible; you just have to give your best," she adds. That's a much-needed reminder in

these times.

Log on to buff.ly/2Vf8uHA

